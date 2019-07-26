Ohio's Rourke Named To Walter Camp Watch List

The pre-season honors keep coming for Ohio quarterback Nathan Rourke. The senior was selected to the 2019 Walter Camp Player of the Year Award Preseason Watch List. It was announced Friday by the Walter Camp Foundation. This award is given every year to the nation's most outstanding player.

Only 40 players were picked for this award which will be given out at the end of the season. Rourke is the only player from the Mid-American Conference on this years' list.

Rourke, a two-time All-MAC Second Team selection, has played in 26 games with 24 starts over the last two seasons with the Bobcats and owns a 17-7 record as a starting quarterback.