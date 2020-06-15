PGA Releases Info On Columbus Tour Event

The letters "TBD" have been taken off the first of 2 PGA golf tournaments in Columbus next month. The tour announced Monday that a full-field tournament will now be sponsored by Workday, Inc. which is a company that specializes in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources.

The field will have 156 players and a $6.2 million purse and will be held without fans. It takes the place of the John Deere Classic which was canceled when the COVID-19 pandemic put the clamps on the sports world.

“We are extremely pleased to join with Workday and Muirfield Village Golf Club to present this new event as we continue our Return to Golf efforts,” said Andy Pazder, Chief Tournament & Competitions Officer for the PGA TOUR. “Our special thanks go to Workday for partnering with us as title sponsor and for their pledge to make a significant charitable impact with the event. Memorial Tournament host Jack Nicklaus has always done what is best for the game of golf and in these unprecedented times, we are most appreciative of his Muirfield Village Golf Club hosting the event the week prior to the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide.”