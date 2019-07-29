PGA Tour To Start Season In WV

It's been well known that A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier was moving from July to September. It turns out that the tournament is going to be the first event of the 2019/2020 season on the PGA Tour. The official schedule was announced on Monday.

The weeklong event begins Monday September 9th with the competition beginning on September 12th when 156 players will take to the Old White Course. Kevin Na won the 2018 title when it was last played in July. The tournament began in 2010 and the purse is $7.5 million dollars.

There will be a media event on Monday August 5th and WSAZ will be there to cover it.