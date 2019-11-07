Paintsville Wins Big In 1st Round Of KY Playoffs

PAINTSVILLE, KY - The bulk of the high school playoffs in Kentucky is Friday night but that didn't stop a couple of teams from getting a head start as both Belfry and Paintsville won big. The Pirates beat Floyd Central by a final of 46-7 in Class 3A while in Class 1A, the Paintsville Tigers blitzed Raceland 67-0. Check out the Paintsville highlights by watching the video above.
By Jim Treacy |
Posted: Thu 10:47 PM, Nov 07, 2019 |
Updated: Thu 11:05 PM, Nov 07, 2019