Pats Pound Cincinnati

Tom Brady threw a pair of touchdown passes to help the New England Patriots clinch a playoff spot. Their 34-13 win over the Cincinnati Bengals put them in the playoffs for the 11th straight season to extend their NFL record.

Brady's two touchdown passes leave him with 538 for his career, which is one behind Peyton Manning for the league mark. The Bengals remain the only one-win team in the NFL. The final two games of the year for Cincinnati are at Miami and then they end the season hosting the Cleveland Browns.