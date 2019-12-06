Pikeville win Class 1A championship

It didnt' take Pikeville long to send a message in the Class 1A championship game.

MGN Image

The Panthers' Brody Birchfield picked up a Jake Hyden fumble and returned it for a touchdown on the first play from scrimmage setting the tone for Pikeville's 43-0 win.

Pikeville built up a 28-0 halftime lead behind the passing of quarterback Isaac McNamee and that was plenty enough for the Panthers as the defense pitched a shutout.

Paintsville finished an oustanding season at 11-5 and Pikeville finished a perfect 14-0.

It's the Panthers 5th state championship win.