Pirates beat Reds in game 1 of doubleheader

Bryan Reynolds hit a tiebreaking two-run triple in Pittsburgh's four-run eighth inning, and the Pirates beat the Cincinnati Reds 8-5 on Monday in the opener of a day-night doubleheader.

Reynolds' liner off David Hernandez (1-3) got into the gap in left-center and drove in Cole Tucker and Adam Frazier. Starling Marte followed with a shot to center for his sixth homer, lifting Pittsburgh to an 8-4 lead.

Josh Bell also went deep for the Pirates, who snapped a three-game losing streak. Kyle Crick (2-1) got four outs for the win.

Felipe Vázquez replaced Crick with the bases loaded in the eighth and struck out Nick Senzel, ending the inning. Vazquez then worked the ninth for his 14th save, yielding a sacrifice fly to Curt Casali before coaxing Yasiel Puig into a game-ending groundout.

