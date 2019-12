Isaac Dixon ran for 228 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Belfry Pirates past Bell County 30-20.

Dixon clicked off a 69 yard touchdown run to help Belfry to a 17-12 halftime lead. After a failed fourth down for Bell County, Ben Bentley dove over the pylon from 2 yards out to give the PIrates a 30-12 lead which essentially iced the game.

It's Belfry's 7th state championship in 14 title game appearances. All 7 wins have come under head coach Philip Haywood.