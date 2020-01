Marshall goalkeeper Paulo Pita continued an historic run for Marshall soccer as he was selected as the 24th overall pick in the Major League Soccer Superdraft.

Pita was drafted by the Los Angeles Football Club.

The Herd keeper was the co winner of the Golden Glove award in Conference USA as he helped Marshall to the Sweet 16 NCAA Division 1 soccer tournament.

Pita had 74 saves for Marshall this year as the Herd finished nationally ranked.