Pitts eligible at Marshall for 2019 season

Marshall junior safety Derrek Pitts continued to go to work every day at football practice even though he had no idea if he'd be ruled eligible for the 2019 season.,

Wednesday afternoon he found out it was "go time".

The 6-0, 190 pound transfer from West Virginia should give Marshall more depth in the secondary, especially considering that Malik Gant left for the NFL after his junior season. Pitts was more than excited about the news.

"Everyone was real happy," Pitts said after practice Wednesday night. "Like the whole camp I've been doing what i can do on the field they've been seeing that i can play ball. Me being eligible it made everyone happy and it made me happy."