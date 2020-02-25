St. Joe Girls & Boyd Co. Advance In Playoffs

It's win or go home time in Kentucky high school basketball as teams are vying for district titles. Tuesday night, the Boyd County Lions ended the season of Fairview as they won 79-53. The win sets up a 64th district final game between the unbeaten Ashland Tomcats and Boyd County on Thursday night.

It's also the post-season for the girls in West Virginia high school basketball as St. Joe is looking to continue its' dominance in Class A. They rolled 92-31 and they play Tug Valley Thursday night for the sectional title.

Meanwhile, the playoffs begin this weekend for the boys in West Virginia and there were some big regular season wins Tuesday night for Capital, St. Albans, Shady Spring and George Washington.

Check out the highlights from all the games in the above video.