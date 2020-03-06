Poca Wins 3 OT Thriller

The first three quarters between Poca and Winfield was low on scoring but that lull was made up for an exciting 4th quarter and then some as the Dots won it 41-39.

Poca Wins 3 Overtime Thriller To Win Sectional Title

Winfield slowed the game down in the first quarter where they ran their offense for 3 plus minutes before a foul stopped play. The Generals scored the first points of the game with 3:17 left in the first. The score after each 8 minutes of play was 2-0, 9-5 at halftime and 11-9 after three quarters.

Then came the 4th where the excitement ramped up with Winfield's Donovan Craft hitting a one handed 27 footer to tie the game and send it to overtime.

The game went three of them as Poca wins the sectional title and both advance to the regional tournament next week.

Check out the highlights from the thriller in the above video.