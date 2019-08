Poca's football team authored one of the better stories of the 2018 season when the Dots turned around a 2-8 year in 2017 and reeled off 9 straight wins to start the season last year.

Poca ended up losing its last two games to finish 9-2 and they're hoping to make sure last year wasn't just a fluke.

The Dots open the season August 30th against rival Nitro.