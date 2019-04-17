Power Win 4th Straight

Onil Pena and Bobby Honeyman each homered in a 7-1 thrashing of the Lakewood BlueClaws Wednesday afternoon at Appalachian Power Park, as the Power completed a three-game sweep of the BlueClaws and earned their fourth straight victory.

Pena's first home run of the year was a solo shot to the opposite field that started the scoring for West Virginia (8-5) in the bottom of the first inning. The 1-0 lead didn't last long though, as Lakewood (3-11) answered in the top of the second off a Jimmy Smith RBI single to tie it at one.

However, the Power bats came alive in the third, scoring two runs on three base hits against Francisco Morales (0-1), including RBI singles from both Pena and Ryan Ramiz to push the lead to 3-1. The onslaught continued in the fourth with Charlie McConnell's two-run double that expanded the lead to 5-1 West Virginia.

In the fifth inning, Honeyman launched a two-run bomb to right field for his second home run of the season, elevating the Power to a 7-1 advantage.

The bullpen took over for starter Ryne Inman (2-0) in the sixth. Inman had another solid outing through five innings, allowing just one run and striking out seven Lakewood hitters. Relievers Elias Espino and David Ellingson put together another scoreless day for the pen and blanked the BlueClaws over the final four frames to secure the 7-1 victory.

The Power concluded their first homestand of the season with a 5-1 mark after a series win over Augusta and the sweep of Lakewood.

West Virginia now hits the road for the second time this season, traveling to Asheville for a date with the Tourists Thursday night at 7:05p.m. at McCormick Field. LHP Oliver Jaskie (0-0, 10.38 ERA) heads to the bump for the Power, while the Tourists go with lefty Alfredo Garcia (0-1, 7.27 ERA). Pregame coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. on The Jock 1300 and 1340 AM, as well as online at wvpower.com and via the TuneIn Radio App and MiLB First Pitch App.

The next homestand for West Virginia gets underway Monday, April 22, against the Columbia Fireflies and then the Tourists later in the week.