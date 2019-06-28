Power walks off against Kannapolis

Jake Anchia delivered a three-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the tenth inning to stun the Kannapolis Intimidators and take the series opener, 4-3, Thursday night at Appalachian Power Park.

After Kannapolis took a 3-1 lead in the top of the tenth, Lane Ramsey (2-4) came back to the mound for the home half of the frame and walked Onil Pena on four pitches to put runners at first and second for Anchia. After he fell behind in the count 0-2, Anchia grooved a hanging slider 394 feet over the left-field wall to win it for the Power (4-4, 41-37).

Steven Moyers tossed a scoreless first inning before Kannapolis (4-4, 32-44) tallied four hits and scratched across a run in the second to take a 1-0 lead. The lefty settled down after that, retiring the next eight batters he faced and surrendering just two more hits overall in his six innings of work, as he secured his sixth straight quality start.

Jason Bilous spun six no-hit innings for the Intimidators with seven strikeouts and kept the slim one-run Kannapolis lead. He was replaced in the seventh by Wilber Perez, who struck out the first batter he faced before Bobby Honeyman lofted the first base hit of the game to shallow left. However, Perez set down the next two hitters and Honeyman was stranded at second.

Sal Biasi entered in the seventh for West Virginia and hurled two scoreless frames before ceding way to Bryan Pall (1-0), who twirled a scoreless ninth to give the Power a chance to tie it up.

West Virginia got the leadoff runner on in J.R. Davis, as he chopped a grounder to third and Johan Cruz's throw sailed high of first base and into the first row of seats. Davis, who moved to second on the error, was pushed to third by Charlie McConnell on a sacrifice bunt. Honeyman stepped up with two down in the inning and came through on the first pitch he saw, stroking an RBI single to left that knotted the game at one.

Anchia's bomb is the second walk-off homer for the Power this season, after Dean Nevarez launched a walk-off dinger on April 26 against Asheville.

The Power continues their four-game series against the Kannapolis Intimidators Friday night at Appalachian Power Park, with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. RHP Deivy Florido (2-3, 4.89) toes the slab for West Virginia, while Kannapolis will send RHP Johan Dominguez (3-3, 2.05 ERA) to the slab. Pregame coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. on The Jock 1300 and 1340 AM, as well as online at wvpower.com and via the TuneIn Radio App and MiLB First Pitch App.

