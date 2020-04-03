Preakness Stakes Looking For New Date

Officials say they are working to find a new date for the Preakness Stakes, the second jewel of horse racing's Triple Crown.

The Maryland Jockey Club and Stronach Group announced Friday that whenever the Preakness is run in 2020, it will go on without the infield activities that had been one of the race's biggest traditions. The Preakness was scheduled for May 16 in Baltimore.

The organizations said in a joint statement that finding a new date for the Preakness "will take into consideration all of the recommended best practices from local and governmental health authorities to protect our community."

The Kentucky Derby was postponed from May 2 to Sept. 5. No decision has yet been made on the Belmont Stakes, which is scheduled for June 6 at Belmont Park in New York.