Quickley Exits To NBA

Another UK Wildcat is leaving school and taking his 16 points per game with him. Immanuel Quickley announced on Twitter this morning he is entering the NBA draft and is signing with an agent.

The reigning SEC Player of the Year averaged 16.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. He joins Ashton Hagans and Tyrese Maxey in the draft.

He said on socail medial Monday morning "I want to thank coach John Calipari, 'Coach Cal', the entire UK coaching staff and administration, my brothers/teammates and Big Blue Nation for all your love and support the past two years. I'm grateful for everyone that helped me along my journey."

Head Coach John Calipari responded with these words that Immanuel "was an absolute pleasure to coach over the last two years. I had as much fun coaching him and watching him grow than just about any player I've ever coached."