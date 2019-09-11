RAW VIDEO | Herd entertains at Greenbrier Pro Am

There was one Pro Am group at the Greenbrier that might have been lacking in talent but not in entertainment value.

A Pro Am at the Greenbrier featured two-time major winner John Daly, Marshall basketball coach Dan D’Antoni, former football coach Bob Pruett and former Herd and NFL All Pro Carl Lee.

From the moment, they took the first tee, the jokes were flying and a good time was being had by all.

Click on the link to see video from their round and interviews from them.

