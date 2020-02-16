Rains Postpone Daytona 500

For just the second time in its' 62 year history, the Daytona 500 will end on a Monday. Torrential afternoon rains postponed "The Great American Race" and it will resume at 4 p.m. with just 20 laps completed. Pole sitter Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is the leader as a second heavier rain soaked the track and it never resumed.

The drivers were called back to their vehicles just before 7 p.m. to try to get some more laps completed but that never happened as another line of showers caused the final decision to move the race to Monday.