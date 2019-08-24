Rams Edge Greenup County

On a picture perfect night for football, Raceland and Greenup County battled for the Iron Bowl. The Rams jumped out to a 17-0 lead and had to hold off a furious comeback by Greenup to get the win 17-14. The Musketeers had cut the lead to 3 with 5 minutes to go in the game but could not get much closer. Greenup County goes to Fleming County next Friday while Raceland goes to Russell. You can see the highlights from tonights' game by clicking the link.

Here are some other finals from Saturday night as Boyd County lost to South Laurel 21-8, West Carter lost to Mercer County 21-0 and Pikeville pounded Bardstown 47-25.