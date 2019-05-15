Reds get first walk-off win of season

Eugenio Suarez hit a tying two-run homer in the eighth inning Wednesday night, and slumping Yasiel Puig singled with the bases loaded in the 10th, rallying the Cincinnati Reds to a 6-5 victory over the Chicago Cubs.

The Cubs' stingy bullpen let a solid start by Yu Darvish go to waste. Darvish fanned 11 batters, and Addison Russell hit a two-run homer - his first since returning from a 40-game suspension for domestic violence - to help the Cubs to a 5-3 lead.

Suarez's homer off Carl Edwards Jr. tied it in the eighth, only the fourth time the Cubs have blown such a late lead.

Joey Votto drew a one-out walk from Brad Brach (3-1) in the 10th and Suarez followed with a single for his third hit of the game. After an intentional walk loaded the bases, Puig singled to the base of the wall in center, flipping his bat away in celebration.

Amir Garrett (3-1) pitched out of a two-on threat in the 10th.

Darvish allowed five hits and a pair of runs in 5 1/3 innings at the ballpark where his 2018 season ended.

The right-hander made only eight starts in his first year with the Cubs. He got a 6-1 win at Great American Ball Park on May 20 and missed the rest of the season with triceps and elbow problems, leading to surgery on Sept. 12.

He has struggled with his control this season. Back in Cincinnati, Darvish had his first 10-strikeout game since 2017. He didn't walk a batter while throwing 102 pitches.

Russell and Albert Almora Jr. connected off Sonny Gray, who came to the Reds in an offseason trade with the Yankees and has yet to win in nine starts for the team he rooted for as a youth. Kyle Schwarber also homered.

Russell was suspended last October for violating baseball's policy against domestic abuse. He completed the suspension earlier this month and was optioned to Triple-A Iowa. The Cubs called him up on May 8 when Ben Zobrist went on indefinite leave.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cubs: 1B Anthony Rizzo hit in the batting cage but was out of the lineup for the third straight game with a stiff back. Manager Joe Maddon said he'd likely be out of the lineup again Thursday, but return for a weekend series in Washington.

Reds: Left-hander Alex Wood could start throwing next week. He hurt his back during spring training and has had several setbacks during rehabilitation, preventing him from pitching.

UP NEXT

Cubs: Jose Quintana (4-2) is 4-1 with a 2.29 ERA in his last six starts. The left-hander is 1-1 with a 3.00 ERA in two career starts at Great American Ball Park.

Reds: Luis Castillo (4-1) went 2-1 in five starts against the Cubs last season with a 4.74 ERA.

