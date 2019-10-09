Reds legend to help the Herd for Homecoming

Cincinnati Reds legend and MLB Hall of Famer Johnny Bench will be a busy man in Huntington on October 24th.

He'll be in town for "An Evening with Johnny Bench" as part of the Marshall Artists Series at the Keith Albee Theatre.at 8:00 p.m.

He will also ride in Marshall's homecoming parade at 6:30 and help promote the "Herd Rises" fundraising effort to help finance Marshall's proposed new baseball stadium. Construction on the proposed $22 million dollar facility is expected to begin in March.

Bench is a 14-time All-Star and 10-time Gold Glove winner.

Marshall’s Homecoming Parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. in front of Keith Albee. Riding in a car with Bench will be former Thundering Herd and Major League Baseball standouts Jeff Montgomery and Rick Reed.

