Redskins pick OSU's Haskins

Washington showed that patience is, indeed a virtue, and got Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins with the 15th pick..

Lindstrom should move directly into the starting lineup for the Falcons, who desperately need an upgrade up front. Haskins, at one point regarded as the top quarterback in this crop, might not be an immediate starter for the Redskins, who acquired Case Keenum in the offseason with starter Alex Smith and backup Colt McCoy both coming off broken legs.

But Washington had targeted Haskins, stayed put instead of trading up, and got him.