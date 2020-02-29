Regional Lineups Set In WV Girls HS Hoops

Class AAA (all games Tuesday, March 3 at 7 p.m.):
Region III co-finals:
George Washington (14-10) at Woodrow Wilson (17-6)
Greenbrier East (20-4) at South Charleston (17-6)
Region IV co-finals:
Parkersburg South (9-15) at Cabell Midland (17-6)
Huntington (16-8) at Parkersburg (18-5)
Class AA (all games Thursday, March 5 at 7 p.m.):
Region IV co-finals:
Nitro (18-7) at Lincoln County (17-8)
Logan (10-14) at Winfield (22-2)
Class A (all games Wednesday, March 4 at 7 p.m.)
Region III co-finals:
Charleston Catholic (14-10) at Summers County (18-6)
Greenbrier West (12-12) at Pocahontas County (20-4)
Region IV co-finals:
Williamstown (15-10) at Huntington St. Joseph's (21-1)
Tug Valley (18-7) at Parkersburg Catholic (24-0)