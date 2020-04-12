Reid Carrico Invited To All-Star Game

The honors keep on coming for Ironton's Reid Carrico as the junior will be playing in a huge all-star game next year. He announced on Twitter Sunday that he's been invited to the 2021 All-American Bowl in San Antonio, Texas. It will be shown on WSAZ January 9th, 2021 at 1:00 pm.

His stats last year were impressive where he made 168 tackles, 3 sacks and 18 tackles for a loss. On offense, he rushed for over 1,600 yards and had 28 touchdowns. Carrico is a 4 star prospect who'll be playing at Ohio State.