Reid Carrico Moving Up Rankings

Ironton junior and 2021 Ohio State football recruit Reid Carrico has cracked the top 100 of a pretty prestigious list. He has moved up in the 24/7 Sports national composite rankings which lists the best high school football players in the United States. He has moved up 29 spots to No. 92 overall and is also now ranked No. 1 among all inside linebackers, and sixth among all linebackers.

Reid Carrico Jumps Into Top 100

The 6 foot 3 inch 225 pound linebacker is listed as a 4 star recruit on the website and had an impressive junior season where he was named Ohio’s Division V Defensive Player of the Year and registered 168 tackles, three sacks, one interception and four forced fumbles.