Rick Pitino Returning To NCAA Basketball

He's back! Rick Pitino was hired Saturday as head coach of the Iona Gaels, the school announced Saturday. The former Kentucky and Louisville head man hasn't coached in college since October of 2107 when the Cardinals fired him following an FBI investigation into the sport.

Pitino said in a statement "my passion in basketball started in New York and will end there at Iona College. Tim Cluess has done a spectacular job creating success and a winning spirit. I wish Tim a speedy recovery and Iona will always cherish his accomplishments. At Iona, I will work with the same passion, hunger and drive that I've had for over forty years. There is a real professionalism in how things are run here and this is a very tight, strong community." Tim Cluess had been coaching the Gaels since 2012 but missed this past season with an undisclosed health issue.

Pitino has won two national title in college basketball with the first one back in 1996 with Kentucky. The second one was with Louisville but it was later vacated by the NCAA.

