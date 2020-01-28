Rio Grande Player Wins National Player Of The Week

University of Rio Grande senior Sydney Holden has been named the NAIA Women's Basketball Division II National Player of the Week.

The NAIA national office made the announcement Tuesday afternoon.

Holden averaged a near triple-double of 20.7 points, 11.7 rebounds and 9.7 assists in helping the RedStorm to a 3-0 record last week.

The 5-foot-9 guard from Wheelersburg, Ohio, recorded consecutive triple-doubles and made a run at a third before the week was through. She shot 52 percent overall, 43 percent from three-point range and 89 percent from the foul line (25-for-28) along the way. Holden opened the week with 16 points, 14 rebounds and 12 assists in a win over Asbury (Ky.), before tallying 23 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists in a triumph over Alice Lloyd (Ky.).

Finally, Holden posted 23 points, seven rebounds and four assists in a win over Midway (Ky.) University of Saturday.

Holden's triple-double performances were just the third and fourth, respectively, in the program's history. She is also responsible for one of the other two.

