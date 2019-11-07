Rohrwasser Named Groza Semifinalist

Marshall kicker Justin Rohrwasser was selected as a semifinalist for the 2019 Lou Groza Award, the Palm Beach County Sports Commission announced on Thursday.

Rohrwasser, a redshirt senior from Clifton Park, N.Y., has made 13 of 14 field goals this season (14 of his last 15, dating back to last season) and 25 of 26 extra points. He was named Conference USA’s Special Teams Player of the Week (and a Lou Groza Award Star of the Week) following Marshall’s 26-23 Homecoming victory over WKU. That day, he booted four field goals, including a game-winning, career-long 53-yarder as time expired. During the game, he connected on a (then-) career-long 46-yarder in the second quarter, followed by kicks from 31 and 43 yards prior to the game-winner.

Semifinalists will be voted on by a panel of more than 100 FBS head coaches, SIDs, media members, former Groza finalists, and current NFL kickers to select the three finalists. These finalists will be announced on November 25 and honored at the 28th annual Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Awards Banquet on December 9 in Palm Beach County. The same panel then selects the winner, who will be announced live on ESPN at the Home Depot College Football Awards Show on Thursday, December 12.

Marshall (6-3 overall, 4-1 C-USA) is off this week, but hosts Louisiana Tech (7-1, 4-0) on Friday, November 15 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium. That contest will be carried nationally by CBS Sports Network.

