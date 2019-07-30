Round 1 Of The WV State Am Results

One thing was for certain when the 100th WV State Amateur teed off Tuesday morning. There will not be a repeat champion in 2019 because last years' winner, Sam O'Dell, will be in Georgia coaching his son in the Little League Regionals. So the title is up for grabs at the Greenbrier.

The first players to make a move on day one was Scott Depot's Chris Williams who shot a 67 which was good for -3. Wheeling's Jacob Nickell and Hurricane's Phillip Reale are one shot back at -2. Tied for 4th are local golfers' Noah Mullens from Milton and Alum Creek's Tad Tomblin who were two of three golfers to shoot even par.

Here are some other notables names in the field and how they did after the first 18 holes.

Cam Roam +1

Mason Williams +3

Steve Fox +5

Pat Carter +6

Adam Yeager +7

Ian Patrick +8

Harold Payne +8

Josef Dransfeld +9