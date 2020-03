Winfield guard ZZ Russell was unstoppable in the Generals' quarterfinal game against Westside.

Image captured from WSAZ uploaded by Keith Morehouse January 24 2020

She scored a Class AA record 41 points in Winfield's 81-38 win over the Renegades.

Russell had 26 in the second half when the Generals ran away with the game.

The Nitro Wildcats lost to Lincoln 63-55 in the night session.

The Generals improved to 24-2