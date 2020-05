One of the top high school players in West Virginia gave 5 colleges a nice bit of news on Sunday. South Charleston defensive end Zeiqui Lawton took to Twitter and announced his top schools. Here they are in alphabetical order:

Boise State

Cincinnati

Illinois

Oregon

West Virginia

According to his tweet "Recruitment is still 100% open!" The Black Eagles start the 2020 high school football season on August 28th when they host Morgantown.