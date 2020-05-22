SEC Loosens In-Person Restrictions Next Month

Some good news came out of the SEC conference on Friday as student-athletes can resume on campus voluntary in-person activities June 8th. The conference said in a press release that it will be under strict supervision of designated university personnel and safety guidelines developed by each institution.

The decision to resume athletics activities was made with the guidance of the Conference's Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force.

"The safe and healthy return of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators and our greater university communities have been and will continue to serve as our guiding principle as we navigate this complex and constantly-evolving situation," said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. "At this time, we are preparing to begin the fall sports season as currently scheduled, and this limited resumption of voluntary athletic activities on June 8 is an important initial step in that process. Thanks to the blueprint established by our Task Force and the dedicated efforts of our universities and their athletics programs, we will be able to provide our student-athletes with far better health and wellness education, medical and psychological care and supervision than they would otherwise receive on their own while off campus or training at public facilities as states continue to reopen."

Consistent with NCAA regulations, organized practices and other required physical activities remain prohibited in all sports. A previously announced suspension of in-person camps and coaches clinics conducted by SEC institutions remains in effect until July 31.