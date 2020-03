Former Cincinnati Reds Hall of Famer Chris Sabo now taking on the daunting challenge of re-instating Akron's baseball program.

Sabo and the Zips came to Huntington over the weekend for a four game series with the Herd. Though Marshall won 3 of 4 in the series Sabo picked up his first win as head coach of the Zips.

He was the 1988 NL Rookie of the Year and a 3 time NL All Star with the Reds.

Akron eliminated its baseball program in 2015.