Sam O'Dell To Miss WV Amateur

Sam O'Dell is the defending WV State Amateur golf champ and he won't be able to defend his title this coming week at the Greenbrier Resort. The reason he is missing is completely understandable.

O'Dell is an assistant coach for the Hurricane 10-12 little league All-Stars who just won the state tournament title Friday against Man. The regionals begin in Warner Robins, Georgia on Friday and O'Dell is opting to coach his son.

This is the 100th West Virginia State Amateur championship and it begins July 30th at the White Sulphur Springs Resort.