Scooter Returns To Reds

Scooter Gennett has rejoined the Reds after missing all season with a severe groin injury suffered during a spring training game.

Gennett was in the lineup Friday at second base for the opening game of a series against the Cubs.

The Reds have desperately missed Gennett, who was their most productive hitter the last two seasons. Cincinnati is last in the NL Central with one of the league's least-productive offenses.

Gennett had 50 homers and 189 RBIs in the last two seasons. He was an All-Star for the first time last year, when he finished second to Milwaukee's Christian Yelich for the batting title at .310.

The Reds also placed catcher Tucker Barnhart on the injured list with a strained oblique.

