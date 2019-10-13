Seahawks Edge Cleveland

Chris Carson scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with 3:30 left, Russell Wilson threw two TD passes and ran for one and the Seattle Seahawks rallied for a 32-28 win Sunday over the mistake-prone Cleveland Browns and improved to 3-0 on the road for the first time in 39 years.

The Seahawks (5-1) gave up touchdowns on Cleveland's first three possessions before storming back.

Wilson connected with Jaron Brown for two scores, and Seattle's cool quarterback scampered 16 yards for a TD. The Seahawks last won their first three road games in 1980, when they went 4-12.

The Browns (2-4) were hurt by their own miscues. They couldn't overcome four turnovers, a blocked punt or quarterback Baker Mayfield's hip injury and fell to 0-3 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Mayfield threw three interceptions, raising his NFL-leading total to 11. Trying to bring the Browns back late, Mayfield, who went to the locker room in the third quarter to be evaluated, was picked off by Seattle's K.J. Weight with 2:41 remaining.

The Seahawks defenders celebrated the game-clinching turnover in front of Cleveland's Dawg Pound section and were pelted with cans and other debris.

Wilson then ran out the clock as the Seahawks moved to 5-1 for the third time.

UP NEXT

Seahawks: Host Baltimore on Oct. 20.

Browns: Have a bye next week before traveling to New England on Oct. 27.

