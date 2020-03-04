Sectionals Start In WV Class AAA

It's win or go home for West Virginia high school basketball teams in Class AAA as sectional play started on Wednesday. In a double header at Cabell Midland, the Spring Valley Timberwolves beat Huntington High while Midland outlasted Hurricane. The Knights will play the T'wolves Friday night for the sectional title.

Meanwhile in the Kanawha Valley, George Washington held off South Charleston while St. Albans won a huge road game at Capital. Those two winners will play at GW also on Friday night.

Check out the highlights from both games in the above video.