Shawnee State Splits Doubleheader

The Shawnee State basketball teams split a doubleheader with the University of the Cumberlands Thursday night in Portsmouth.

The 9th ranked Shawnee State women's team won the first game of the doubleheader by 20. It was a record breaking night for Bailey Cummins who is the new assist leader in school history. She now has 639 assists for her career.

The Bears (25-4, 12-3 MSC), who put three players in double-figures in the contest, actually did their best work on the defensive end of the floor by holding the Patriots (19-8, 6-7 MSC) to just 29.2 percent shooting from the field.

In the second game, Shawnee State couldn't get over the hump as they lost to the Patriots by a final of xx-xx. The Bears shot 34% from the floor in the game falling to 19-10 overall and 8-7 in the Mid-South Conference.

Both programs have their season home finales on Saturday February 29th when they host Pikeville.