Shayna Gore Playing Pro Basketball

Former Marshall women's basketball star and Logan, WV native Shayna Gore is heading overseas for hoops. She signed to play professional basketball with Unicaja Baloncesto in Malaga, Spain. The team is a member of Liga Femenina 2, the second division of Spanish Women’s Basketball.

Gore to the Marshall University athletics website that she is "super excited to sign to Unicaja in Malaga City, Spain. It’s always been a dream to play professional basketball, now I get to do it across the world. Spain, let’s get it!

“Thank you Marshall University. Because of this school I will walk away a better person and have memories with me forever. It’s been a fun ride. I will always bleed green. Go Herd!”

Gore had a fantastic career while at Marshall. She is the all-time leader in three-pointers made with 303 and that number is more than twice the total of the old record (146) set by Sikeetha Shepard-Hall (2002-06).

The Logan, W.Va., native became the third player in program history to reach the 2,000-point plateau and is third all-time in team history with 2,081.

Unicaja Baloncesto is just going into its third year of existence as the team finished second in 2017-18 – its first year on the court – and then first in 2018-19. The 2019-20 season tips off in October.