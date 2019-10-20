Some Changes In College Football Top 25

Ohio State edged past Clemson to No. 3 in The Associated Press college football poll and Wisconsin dropped to 13th after being upset ahead of its showdown with the Buckeyes.

Alabama remained No. 1 on Sunday in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank, receiving 24 first-place votes. No. 2 LSU held its place and received 16 first-place votes. The Buckeyes had 13 first-place votes and No. 4 Clemson, the preseason No. 1 team and defending national champion, received nine.

The Buckeyes and Tigers both were coming off conference blowouts on the road. Ohio State beat Northwestern 52-3 Friday night. Clemson defeated Louisville 45-10.

Oklahoma remained No. 5, but Penn State moved up to sixth after Wisconsin's first loss of the season. The Badgers were beaten Saturday by 30-point underdog Illinois in the season's most significant upset so far.

Florida, Notre Dame, Auburn and Georgia rounded out the top 10, giving the Southeastern Conference five of the top 10 teams.

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 19, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pv

1. Alabama (24) 7-0 1486 1

2. LSU (16) 7-0 1462 2

3. Ohio St. (13) 7-0 1429 4

4. Clemson (9) 7-0 1408 3

5. Oklahoma 7-0 1343 5

6. Penn St. 7-0 1224 7

7. Florida 7-1 1138 9

8. Notre Dame 5-1 1058 8

9. Auburn 6-1 1054 11

10. Georgia 6-1 1031 10

11. Oregon 6-1 979 12

12. Utah 6-1 852 13

13. Wisconsin 6-1 767 6

14. Baylor 7-0 732 18

15. Texas 5-2 627 15

16. SMU 7-0 587 19

17. Minnesota 7-0 577 20

18. Cincinnati 6-1 468 21

19. Michigan 5-2 440 16

20. Iowa 5-2 347 23

21. Appalachian St. 6-0 286 24

22. Boise St. 6-1 225 14

23. Iowa St. 5-2 185 NR

24. Arizona St. 5-2 134 17

25. Wake Forest 6-1 118 NR

Others receiving votes: Memphis 87, Virginia 29, San Diego St. 17, Pittsburgh 17, Washington 15, Navy 9, Texas A&M 6, Missouri 4, UCF 3, Southern Cal 3, Louisiana Tech 2, Tulane 1.

