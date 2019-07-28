Southeastern Falls In Babe Ruth Regionals

The Babe Ruth run ran out for the Huntington Southeastern team on Sunday as they lost in the finals. Jeffersontown beat them 10-0 at Huntington High School where and advance to the Babe Ruth World Series which will be held next month in Alabama.

MGN

Southeastern had quite a weekend as host team for the tournament. They rolled through pool play and won the earlier semi-final game on Sunday by a final of 4-2. But they couldn't give anything going on offense in the late game against Jeffersontown.