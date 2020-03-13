Sports At University Of Kentucky Halted

There will be no athletic events in Lexington over the next month as the SEC announced Friday that all athletic activities will be suspended through at least April 15. This includes competitions, team and individual practices and other organized gatherings due to containing the coronavirus.

This changes the previous announcement of that all competition was suspended until March 30. The SEC stated that each program will stop practices effective by the end of the day Friday, March 13. Team meetings shall conclude no later than 5 pm local time on Monday, March 16.

Kentucky Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart said this in a statement on Friday.

"Late this afternoon, the NCAA announced the cancellation of all winter and spring championships. This difficult decision was made in response to an unprecedented health crisis of the accelerating spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

"In such a moment, all of us are called to do what we can to help slow the spread of this virus. Our country is marshalling its forces in a comprehensive, coordinated, and collective approach to overcome this public health challenge.

"We are asked to do our part. But such a call, as important as it is, does not come without pain. And it certainly does not come without a sense of deep sacrifice.

"You understand those feelings better than most. We know all of you have tirelessly worked for moments like these – to be recognized as champions in the sports you have passionately pursued for as long as you can remember.

"Each day, you are called to lead; to be an example for your teammates and all those who cheer you on; and to give hope to those who see to be like you one day.