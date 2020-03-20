Spring Sports Canceled In Mountain East Conference

Add the Mountain East to the list of conferences who are done with the 2019-2020 athletic year. The league announced on Friday that they are cancelling all spring competitions and championships. The MEC Board of Directors approved the recommendation by the leagues' athletic directors.

"While our hope was that we could avoid this conclusion to the 2020 spring season for our student-athletes, it became increasingly clear over the last week that this is the appropriate decision to make for the well-being of our student-athletes, coaches, campus communities and the public," said Commissioner Reid Amos. "Through this unprecedented and challenging time, the health and safety of our student-athletes has always been and will continue to be our primary concern. We look forward to the time when, with the support of doctors and public health officials, we can safely resume collegiate athletics."

The MEC also stated that they will continue to suspend countable athletically related activities until at least June 1. This is defined as required activity with an athletics purpose that involves student-athletes and is at the direction of, or supervised by, any member of an institution's coaching staff, including strength and conditioning coaches. These activities must be counted toward a student-athlete's daily and weekly limitations.