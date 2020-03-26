Spring Valley star looking for a shot

Spring Valley star C.J. Meredith played his last game in a Timberwolves jersey earlier this month, but he has no intentions of hanging up hoops.

CJ Meredith working on his game to get to college

The 6-6 swingman averaged nearly 26 points per game for Spring Valley this year and he's continuing to work on his game, even without a practice facility.

Meredith said he's had talks with Marshall about joining the program and is also entertaining other opportunities.

Of one thing he's certain. His hoops career is far from over.