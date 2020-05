Rodney Toler is another one of the countless basketball players whose season ended abruptly in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ever since then, the senior has been working out for a couple of summer all-star game and he'll play in honor of his teammates who never got the chance to suit up in the WV state tournament.

St. Albans senior Rodney Toler prepares for two upcoming All-Star games

He talked with WSAZ on Monday afternoon from his backyard basketball court.