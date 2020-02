The St. Joe girls are well on their way to their 10th state basketball title in the last 12 years. The Irish jumped out to a 25-0 lead over Tug Valley and ended up winning by a final of 83-42.

They advance to regional play next week with the West Virginia girls state tournament taking place March 11th through the 14th in Charleston,

Check out the highlights in the above video.