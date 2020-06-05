St. Joe Releases 2nd Statement About Hton Prep Decision

A day after cutting ties with the Huntington Prep Basketball Academy, St. Joseph Central Catholic principal Dr. Carol Templeton released a second statement about the decision.

"The decision to not extend our agreement with the Huntington Prep Academy has been a difficult decision to make. This decision has been in consultation with the school's board and with the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston. As a school community, we wish all the best for the nine Huntington Prep seniors who have graduated this year, some of whom will go on to play basketball at the collegiate level. The remaining five Huntington Prep students are invited to enroll for the 2020-2021 school year. We are hopeful they will continue their education at St Joseph’s Central Catholic High School and we remain steadfast in our commitment to provide the highest quality of education for all students. The St. Joseph School Community is proud to be acknowledged as the most diverse Catholic school in West Virginia with a student body representing thirty-seven nationalities and every major religion of the world. We wish the very best for the Huntington Prep Academy."

WSAZ reached out to Huntington Prep head coach Arkell Bruce on Friday afternoon and he had no comment on the Friday statement.