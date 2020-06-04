St. Joe To Cut Ties With Huntington Prep

The Huntington Prep basketball academy is going to have to a find a new home as St. Joseph Central Catholic High School announced Thursday it is end the academic and athletic relationship with the team. It begins immediately with the 2020-21 school year.

In an email, St. Joe principal Dr. Carol Templeton stated "Huntington Prep has, unfortunately, to uphold their financial obligations with St. Joseph Central Catholic High School leaving a large amount of unpaid tuition in arrears. Attempts to collect the agreed-upon tuition by the school, and prior to COVID-19 era, have been futile."

She also wrote that "this is not a student issue, we remained steadfast in our commitment to our students, this, unfortunately, is an organizational issue." The decision to terminate the relationship was made after consultation with the school's Advisory Council and the Department of Catholic Schools for the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston.