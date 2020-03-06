St. Joe's Grace Hutson Named Gatorade WV Player Of The Year

St. Joe junior Grace Hutson was honored by Gatorade on Friday afternoon as she was named WV Girls Player of the Year by the company. The 5-foot-10 junior has led the Irish back to the state tournament which takes place next week in Charleston as they have a 21-1 record. Hutson averages 19.5 points per game, 4.5 rebounds per game, 2.6 steals per game and 1.9 assists per game. She is also listed as the #19 guard in the class of 2021 by ESPN.com.

The award also takes into account academic achievement and character displayed on and off the court. Hutson has a 4.21 GPA and volunteers as a youth basketball coach. Boyd County head girls basketball coach Pete Fraley said in the Gatorade press release that "Grace's overall floor presence stands out. A lot of kids can go out and score 30, but most can't guard anybody. She has it defensively and she can score. Put Hutson in any state and she would still be really good."

Hutson and the Irish play in the WV girls state basketball tournament on Thursday March 12th against St. Mary's at 5:30 pm. St. Joe has won 9 of the last 12 Class A titles.